Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Delhi cantonment on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
150th Gandhi Jayanti: Rajnath unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Delhi Cantonment

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Mahatama Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment.
"Mahatma Gandhi started the cleanliness drive in 1917 from Champaran and Prime Minister Narendra Modi converted it into a public movement in 2014," Singh told media persons after unveiling and garlanding the statue.
He said that awareness regarding cleanliness has increased among people and Gandhi's dream is now being fulfilled on his birth anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Participated in 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan' on the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti in Delhi. As the world facing the challenges of climate change and other environmental issues, it is time to follow the path shown by Gandhiji to make this country and the planet a better place."
One of the students present at the occasion gifted Singh a greeting card extending good wishes to the Minister on the Gandhi Jayanti.
Pupils also organised a skit portraying Gandhi's struggle for India's independence. They raised slogans of 'Bapu tum Aage Badho hum tumhare saath hai' (Father you take a step forward, we are with you)'.
One of the students dressed as Gandhi was spinning a Charkha, to promote Khadi. Singh also distributed jute and khadi bags to students.
Later, he later planted and watered a sapling to spread the message of green and clean India.
Earlier in the morning, he administered a 'cleanliness' oath to people present at the event.
Both Congress and BJP are organising a number of events throughout the country to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will culminate on January 31, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31.
Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary.
Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters. PM Modi is scheduled to kick-off the program from Gujarat. (ANI)

