151 passengers screened for coronavirus at airports in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): As many as 151 passengers have been screened at various airports in the state for coronavirus till Sunday, informed Health and Family Welfare Department, Assam.

"The state has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. Till date, 151 passengers were screened including 66 at LGBI Airport Guwahati, 43 at Mohanbari Airport Dibrugarh, 5 at Roroiya Airport Jorhat, 6 at Kumbhir gram Airport Silchar, 25 at Lilabari Airport Lakhimpur, and 9 at Salonibari Airport Tezpur. 56 travellers from Corona Virus affected countries have been identified and are under home isolation," read a release from the Health and Family Welfare department of Assam.

"23 passengers are from other states (9 from Meghalaya, 6 from Bhutan, 3 from Nagaland and 5 from Telangana). These passengers have left Assam. Till date, 2 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for testing out of which one sample has been found negative and the other sample was sent back as non-indicated case," the release added.

WHO has declared the recent novel-coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic affecting 23 countries as International Public Health Emergency(ANI)

