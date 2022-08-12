151 police personnel get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2022 was awarded to 151 Police personnel on Friday.

Among those receiving the awards, 15 are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, eight each from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police and the remaining from other states and Union Territory organizations. These awardees also include 28 women police officers.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation. It is announced every year on the 12th of August.



The medal is given on the grounds of excellence in an investigation to the members of Central Investigation Agencies, states or UTs Police Force in recognition of the outstanding service in the investigation.

The recommendations of the eligible officials of the rank-- ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police-- is asked to be submitted online.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2021 was awarded to 152 police personnel. Among the personnel who received these awards in 2021 included 15 from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, eight from Tamil Nadu Police, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other states and UTs. (ANI)

