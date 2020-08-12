151-yr-old church collapses in Kerala's Alapuzha after bund breach

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): The 151-year-old St Paul's CSI church collapsed in Chungam Kuruvelly Padasekharam area of Alappuzha district, Kerala, on Tuesday morning after a bund breached.



Since the church was located in the middle of two paddy fields, water entered the structure due to the breach of the bund following which it collapsed.



No injuries or deaths have been reported due to the incident. The local residents of the area had already shifted to a safer place as authorities had warned them about the breach beforehand.

Heavy rains during the past few days have wreaked havoc in the area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that rain/thundershowers were observed at most places over Kerala in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

