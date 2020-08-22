1,513 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A total of 1,513 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths due to the disease were reported in Punjab on Friday.

The State Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state stands at 39,327 including 14,443 active cases, 23,893 recovered cases and 991 deaths.

India's COVID-19 case count on Friday crossed 29 lakh with the country reporting new 68,898 cases. (ANI)

