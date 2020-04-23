153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, tally reaches 1,888

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): A total of 153 news cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally to 1,888, the state health department said here.

While 68 new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Jaipur, 44 were reported from Ajmer, 17 from Tonk, 11 from Jodhpur, six from Kota, four from Nagaur and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)