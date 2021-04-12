15,353 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): In the highest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported as many as 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the state health department informed.

The total number of positive active cases in the state now stands at 71,241, while total recoveries stands at 6,11,622.

As many as 85,15,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.



Governor Anandiben Patel convened an all-party meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday to discuss the COVID19 situation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the meeting.

With the commencement of the four-day 'Tika Utsav', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is running the vaccination drive across 6,000 centres, urging eligible people to join the campaign.

Speaking to ANI during his visit to Shakti Bhawan to inspect preparedness for Tika Utsav, the Chief Minister said, "Eligible people should join four-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres."

All government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30 in light of the spike in cases.

In Agra, district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh, announced a night curfew from Monday onwards till April 24. Schools in the city will be closed till April 30. (ANI)

