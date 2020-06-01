155 more COVID-19 cases in J-K, count rises to 2,601

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Hundred and fifty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 2,601 including 1,624 active cases.

According to Jammu and Kashmir administration's media bulletin, 56 infected people have been detected in Kashmir division and 99 cases were identified in Jammu on Monday.

A total of 946 people recovered, while 31 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin said.

According to the Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

