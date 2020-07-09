1555 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally 23,814

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As many as 1555 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 23,814, including 12154 recoveries and 277 deaths, according to State Health Department.

There are currently 10,544 active cases in the state. (ANI)

