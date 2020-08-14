1,564 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister KK Shailaja's office said that of the cases detected today, 1,380 were locally transmitted and contact source of 98 was not traceable.

Sixty are returnees from overseas and 100 are from other states.

"Till date, 25,692 persons have been cured of COVID-19 and 13,839 patients are still undergoing treatment. There are 1,53,061 people under observation in various districts of the state. Of those, 1,40,378 are under home or institutional quarantine and 12,683 are in hospitals," an official bulletin said.

It said 1,670 persons were admitted to the hospital today.

The bulletin said that 31,270 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a total of 10,87,722 samples have so far been sent for testing.

There are 16 new hotspots in the state while 12 were excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 544. (ANI)

