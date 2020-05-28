158 passengers from Bengaluru land at Gannavaram airport, sent to quarantine

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): At least 158 passengers from Bangalore landed at Gannavaram airport on Wednesday morning and were sent to quarantine after an appropriate check-up at the airport in view of the coronavirus spread.

SpiceJet and Indigo flights from Bangalore, carrying 80 and 78 passengers respectively, landed at the Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada this morning.

After the checkups, the passengers are being sent to quarantine. Officials of the airport, police, revenue, and RTC are working together to send the passengers to quarantine centers.

This comes as the domestic flight operations have resumed in Andhra Pradesh amid the fourth phase of the lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. (ANI)

