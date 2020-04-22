159 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): With 159 new coronavirus cases, the total cases in Rajasthan rose to 1,735, the state health department said on Tuesday.

The count is inclusive of 274 patients who have recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

