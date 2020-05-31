159 new COVID-19 cases take Assam tally to 1,216

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Assam increased to 1,216 following a rise in 159 new virus cases, said the state health department.

At present, there are 1,046 active cases in the state while 163 people have been discharged so far.

According to the health department, four persons have succumbed to the infection.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. (ANI)

