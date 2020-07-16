1,597 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 39,342 cases in the state.



According to the government, a total of 1,159 people were discharged on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the state includes 25,999 discharged and 386 deaths.



India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

