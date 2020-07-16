Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 39,342 cases in the state.
According to the government, a total of 1,159 people were discharged on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the state includes 25,999 discharged and 386 deaths.
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
1,597 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:11 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 39,342 cases in the state.