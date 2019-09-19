15th Finance Commission to visit Sikkim next week

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit Sikkim from September 23 to 26 and during this time its chairman NK Singh and other officials will be holding meetings across the state.

The Commission will begin its series of meetings with the representatives of the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Sikkim. This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and a meeting with the representatives of the political parties in the state, according to an official statement.

On the second day of the visit, the Commission will have a detailed meeting with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers of the state.

"This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of the state's trade and industry bodies," the statement said.

The Commission is scheduled to go to the Rumtek Monastery and Cymbidium Development Centre at Rumtek on the third and final day of its visit. (ANI)

