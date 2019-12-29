16 arrested, 36 cases registered since protests against CAA: Assam Police

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): As many as 16 people were arrested and 36 cases were registered in Assam since the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the police said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Assam police said, "Following the CAA protests, 246 social media posts were found to be in conflict with the law."

"While a total of 36 cases have been registered across the state, 16 people arrested, all others were counselled, leading to deletion of the inflammatory content on social media," it added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)