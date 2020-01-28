16 arrested in connection with Lohardaga violence

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police said that 16 accused have been arrested in connection with the incidents of violence in Lohardaga on January 23.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Curfew was imposed in the area a day after violence erupted on January 23 in Lohardaga town after a march supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR) was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad, during which allegedly stone-pelting took place at Amla Toli.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ram Prajapati, who was injured in the violence, has succumbed to his injuries.

Police informed that according to a primary investigation into the death of Prajapati, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences doctor has stated that he died due to cardiac arrest caused by a septic shock from brain stem bleed. External injury was not the reason for his death, police added. (ANI)

