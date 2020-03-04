16 at ITBP's Delhi quarantine facility test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday said 16 out of 24 people who were shifted to its quarantine facility in Chhawla have tested positive for Coronavirus.

ITBP Spokesperson, Vivek Pandey told ANI: "16 out of 24 people who were shifted to ITBP quarantine facility have tested positive for Coronavirus. These people have been put in isolation. They are being monitored and their treatment is on."

"The situation is under control and there is no need to panic. We are taking action as per the Health Ministry guidelines on dealing with COVID-19," he added.

Yesterday, 24 people including three Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel in South Delhi were shifted to the ITBP quarantine facility.

ITBP further said that no fresh symptoms of Coronavirus were seen in 112 people who had earlier been brought into the quarantine facility in Chhawla.

"Today is the 7th day of those people. The second test of them has been conducted and if no symptoms are seen, we will release them," Pandey said.

Earlier today the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak has crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

