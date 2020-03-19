16 booked for defying order and keeping shops open in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against 16 shop owners in Pune for defying District Collector Naval Kishore Ram's order to keep shops closed as the Epidemic Act 1867 and Disaster Management Act 2005 has been invoked in Maharashtra to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The 16 shop owners have been booked under section 188 of Indian Penal Code by Chikhali Police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The District Collector on Wednesday had issued an order warning all private establishments to shut their businesses till further orders except essential items and medicines as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The orders were issued by the Collector under rights given to him under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Four persons have died from the disease. (ANI)

