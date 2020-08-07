16 fishermen rescued off Thane, says Coast Guard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai has saved the lives of 16 fishermen who were reportedly in distress at sea situated 70 kilometres west of Arnala coast in Thane, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

"The boat was caught up in very rough sea conditions and very high-speed winds prevailing at the sea. The distress message of the boat was relayed to Coast Guard Mumbai Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) by Yellow Gate Police Station on Tuesday," read a release.

After ascertaining the exact location of the boat at sea, MRCC activated the International Safety Net and continuously relayed the message on broadcast for all the ships in the area specially the transiting ships to render assistance to the boat in distress.

"MRCC identified an Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Asmi in the vicinity of the distressed fishing boat and diverted her for rescue," the release said.

The fishermen were rescued and were safely brought to Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)

