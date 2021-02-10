16 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Feb 14: Union Shipping Minister

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): 16 Indian sailors stuck aboard cargo ship MV Anastasia in China will reach India on February 14, the Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

"Great start of the day ! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th Feb. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC," the Minister wrote in a tweet.



Citing coronavirus-related restrictions, Chinese authorities did not allow the ships to either dock or go for a crew change for months.

MV Anastasia has been anchored near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20 due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, thirty-nine Indian crew members were stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters out of whom 23 onboard MV Jag Anand returned to India last month. (ANI)

