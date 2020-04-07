16 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): 16 more people, including an infant, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, according to a health bulletin by King George's Medical University, Lucknow on Tuesday.

Among the 16 patients, five are above the age of 60 years, said Dr Sudhir Singh, in-charge of isolation ward KGMU.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

