16 more persons discharged from quarantine in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 16 more persons have been discharged after completing their two-week quarantine period in Srinagar.

The total number of persons discharged from administrative quarantine so far is now 1,922, according to the District Administration.

Meanwhile, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division.

The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory now stands at 407.

While 56 out of 407 positive cases have been reported in Jammu, 351 cases have been reported from Kashmir, as per the information provided by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, UT J-K.

"27 new cases reported today. All from Kashmir division. Total now 407. Jammu 56 and Kashmir 351," informed Kansal in a tweet. (ANI)

