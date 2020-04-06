16 more tests positive for COVID-19 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Sixteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state informed King George's Medical University administration.

All the 16 people are men and are admitted at various hospitals in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Sunday said that 278 people have been found positive for coronavirus in the state so far. Of them, 138 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.(ANI)

