16 NDRF teams pre-positioned in Maharashtra amid incessant rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, said the NDRF.

"Five teams in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad," said NDRF.

Meanwhile, different parts of Maharashtra are facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain" in Thane on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Corporation said, "Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since the past three days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 5. We are alert. Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, the fire brigade are on the field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily."

IMD has also predicted intense rainfall over Mumbai over the next three hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)