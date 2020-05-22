16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chhattisgarh on Friday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the Health Department, there are 89 active cases in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured and discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

