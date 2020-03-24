16 positive coronavirus cases reported in Haryana

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A total of 16 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana so far, the state health department said on Tuesday.

"A total of 16 positive coronavirus cases are reported in the state so far. 10 cases are reported from Gurugram, two cases from Panipat and one each in Faridabad, Palwal and Sonepat," the Health Department of Haryana said in a media bulletin.

'A total of 405 samples have been tested out of which 326 were found negative while 16 were found positive. Results of 65 samples are still awaited," the bulletin said.

It stated that a total of 8,675 people were put on surveillance out of which 617 have completed surveillance period of 28 days. While 8,058 others are currently under surveillance. As many as 92 people are currently hospitalised.

The media bulletin also highlighted about the state government preparedness to combat coronavirus outbreak.

"State helpline number 8558893911 (Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad districts), 1075 (remaining districts) and 108 have been launched which are available for 24*7 days. Two labs, one each at PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan, have been designated for testing of COVID-19. All quarantined and isolated likely to be coronavirus patients are stamped on hand," it said.

"In the state, there are 370 isolation wards with the capacity of 3,177 beds and quarantine facility with 2,544 rooms/dormitories with an accommodation capacity of 10,959 people. All government/government-aided/private medical colleges in the state have been asked to reserve at least 25 per cent of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. Total 2,510 beds in various medical colleges are being reserved for COVID-19," the department said.

Due to surge in the number of coronavirus cases, various surgeries and OPD facilities have been suspended till March 31.

"Elective surgeries including dental procedures are postponed till March 31. OPD of Dermatology (Skin) Eye, Orthopedics, Surgery, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry and Dental are suspended till March 31. Only OPD of Gynecology, Pediatrics, Medicine/Chest etc. is to be continued," the department added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had announced complete lockdown in the state. (ANI)