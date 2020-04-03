16 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Karnataka's Hassan quarantined

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Sixteen Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Hassan have been quarantined in the wake of novel coronavirus, District Collector R Girish said on Friday.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had earlier said that as many as 400 coronavirus patients were found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2,088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

