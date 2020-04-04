16 test positive for COVID-19 in Palwal

Palwal (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Sixteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Palwal District, according to Dr. Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Palwal.

"Sixteen people, out of 56, have tested positive for coronavirus in the district. All these people are linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin," he said.

Earlier, five village heads were suspended in Palwal District after they failed to notify the authorities about the presence of those who had returned after attending the Markaz Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi.

The gathering at Nizamuddin in the capital city has emerged as a hotspot for the novel coronavirus after several positive cases across India were linked to it, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged. (ANI)





