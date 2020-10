Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested and 16 tiger teeth seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.





In an operation by DSP(HQ) Diphu, Nahid Karisma assisted by OC, Manja Police Station and staff, recovered 16 tiger teeth in Birla under Diphu Police Station limits and arrested 4 persons involved in smuggling of animal parts, police said in a statement.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)