16 war disabled soldiers to participate in Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): As many as 16 soldiers">war disabled soldiers are scheduled to participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2020">Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday.

The War Wounded Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) set up for rehabilitation and alleviation of problems faced by disabled soldiers of Indian Armed Forces, said that four officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and 10 jawans with severe injuries including amputated legs sustained in various wars will be participating in the event.

The WFF team is generally led by former Deputy Chief of Indian Army Lt Gen TS Oberoi. However, he will not be participating this year due to some medical reasons. Hence, the team will be led by Major General (Retd) Ian Cardozo who was a part of the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh.

"We can walk, run, climb and do anything that anyone else can do. It is just a matter of being given a chance. We came to Mumbai Marathon because it welcomes us with equality and that is what we need," Major General Cardozo said.

Another participant, Colonel (Retired) Gulshan told ANI, "Disabilities on account of wounds in battles do not deter soldiers. We are proud of these wounds and want to access even with these challenges." (ANI)

