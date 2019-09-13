Priyavrat at his Gurukul in Panaji on Friday. Photo/ANI
Priyavrat at his Gurukul in Panaji on Friday. Photo/ANI

16-year-old Priyavrat thanks teachers for clearing 'Tenali Mahapariksha' at a record age

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:45 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy named Priyavrat has created history by becoming the youngest student to clear the 'Tenali Mahapariksha' examination.
Tenali Exams, which was conducted by the Kanchi Mutt, has evolved over time to become the prominent test for the study of Shastras in the country.
Speaking to ANI, Priyavrat thanked his teachers for the achievement. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him.
"This is all because of my teachers, I used to start studying at 5 in the morning and finish by 11 in the night. I had to prepare four Granths in two months for the Mahapariksha. I feel glad that I have passed the exam and received congratulatory messages from the Prime Minister, if influential people like him are with us then more people will be inclined to take this route," Priyavrat said.
Prime Minister Modi had wished Priyavrat for his achievement.

Priyavrat's mother, Aparna, who is also a teacher at a Gurukul which is also run by his father, said the credit for her son's achievement went to the Sanskrit language and expressed the hope that he could be guiding light to the fellow Indians.
"It is not just the exam that my son has passed at such a young age but it is also due to the Sanskrit language in which he studied the different Granthas. A Tamil or Marathi can claim differences over the language but everybody agrees that the Vedas, Shastras are collectively ours and so is Sanskrit. Priyavrat can be an influence on the rest of the country to come together and learn Sanskrit again so that we can make India a 'Vishwa Guru' again," Aparna said.
Speaking about his education strategy, she said, "We started teaching Shastras to him from Class 7th while we conversed with him in Sanskrit from the childhood itself. Then his guru, Mohan Shiv Narayan Sharma taught him grammar using various methods in the Gurukul."
She also mentioned that Priyavrat's father, Mahamahopadhyay Devdutt Patil, was the first one to appear for the Tenali Pariksha.
There are approximately 40 more students in the Gurukul hailing from Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat and Bihar among other states.
His teacher, who is also a student of the Gurukul, hailed his concentration and commitment and said, "This is a tough exam in which there is no set pattern of questions which can be asked by the examiner. I have been teaching Priyavrat since 2013 and he is a really bright student who has proved his worth in the exams. The next exam he is going to prepare for is such that no one has appeared for it till date," his teacher named Mohanlal Shivanarayan Sharma said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:09 IST

Amit Shah congratulates ABVP for 'grand victory' in DUSU elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its "grand victory" in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the win is "a proof of the unflinching belief in nationalism of

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Andhra: Govt to withdraw cases filed against agitators of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday has decided to withdraw cases filed on those who had agitated for the special category status of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Andhra govt orders 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST in temple bodies

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday issued an order under which the trust board of any temple that comes under the purview of endowments department shall be filled with 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:02 IST

Delhi govt has right to take decisions: Gadkari on Odd-Even scheme

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said to curb pollution in Delhi both Centre and the state governments have taken steps and it is the right of Delhi government to take decisions in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh Govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred 18 IAS officers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:46 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.05 cr in ACCSL fraud case

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 17.05 crore in a multi-state co-operative society, namely Arbuda Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. fraud case, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:34 IST

Govt imposes minimum export price on onions

New Delhi, Sept 13 (ANI) With prices of onions seeing a surge for the past few weeks, the government on Friday imposed a minimum export price of US $ 85 per metric ton.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:31 IST

'Entitled' ESI beneficiaries to get treatment under Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Friday decided to provide cashless secondary and tertiary medical care services under Ayushman Bharat package rates to "entitled" ESI beneficiaries in the "newly-implemented areas of 102 designated districts" throug

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:27 IST

HC withdraws protection from arrest for ex-Kolkata Commissioner;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's arrest looks imminent after Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in connection with the multi-crore Sardha chit fund scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:22 IST

I believe the ball in Ram Mandir case will land in Centre's...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): It is likely that the Supreme Court will put the final decision on the matter of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the hands of the Center, said former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:17 IST

Tripura CM to donate salary for installing dustbins in rural areas

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will donate his six months' salary to install dustbins in 1,100 panchayats and village committees of the state as part of the BJP's 'Seva Saptah' campaign which will be observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Na

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:16 IST

Madras HC directs actions against officials in flex board accident case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to prevent illegal flex board that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Read More
iocl