16-yr-old shoots mother dead, says she did not love him in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother dead with a licensed gun saying that she did not love him in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The woman who died was identified as Sapna, a resident of Bhagat Nagar colony in the city. The accused minor is a student of Class 11, and he has been taken into the police custody.



Tikamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sitaram said, "We received the information about the incident via dial 100. After that I informed the concerned police station about the matter. The police team rushed to the spot and took the minor into the custody."

"In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the minor shot his mother from a 12-bore gun whose licence is in the name of his father, Ramesh Rajak. The minor boy told police that his mother did not love him, that is why he killed her," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

