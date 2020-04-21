160 cops from Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim police stations in Delhi tested for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Around 160 personnel from Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim police stations in the national capital have been tested for coronavirus, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, 128 of these samples have tested negative while the results for the remaining samples are awaited.

Earlier, samples of eight and three personnel from Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim police stations respectively had tested positive for COVID-19. Both these areas are among the 84 containment zones in the city.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 2,081 people in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, including 47 deaths and 431 cured. (ANI)

