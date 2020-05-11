160 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand so far

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): A total of 160 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state till Monday, according to the Jharkhand Health Department.

Out of these, 79 are active cases and 78 patients have recovered, the health department informed in a medical bulletin.

The bulletin also informed that a total of 21,201 samples have been tested so far in the state.

According to a district-wise breakup, the maximum COVID-19 cases - 93 are from Ranchi, followed by 23 from Garhwa and 8 from Palamu.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

