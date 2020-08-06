160 flood relief camps, 657 flood posts established in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A total of 160 flood relief camps and 657 flood posts have been established in the state to help people amid floods in the state, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, CMO informed about the flood relief activities in the state.

"Under the able guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas are being carried out with commitment. A total of 160 flood relief camps and 657 flood posts have been established so far," it said in a tweet.

"So far, 12,496 food kits have been distributed in the flood-affected areas," it said in the subsequent tweet.

A total of 16 teams of NDRF, SDRF, PAC are combating the situation. In addition, 223 medical teams have been deployed, it said. (ANI)

