161 new COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 5,921 on Tuesday after the state reported two deaths and 161 new cases of the virus.

The toll in the state is presently at 66.

While 164 patients have been discharged today, the number of discharged patients so far is 2,605. The active cases in the state stands at 3,248. (ANI)

