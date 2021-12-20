161 Omicron cases reported in India: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India has reported 161 cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases...We are monitoring the situation daily with experts," the minister told Rajya Sabha while replying to debate on the COVID-19 situation.

He said the government has taken steps to deal with situation if the virus spreads.



"With our experience during the first and second waves, to ensure that we don't face problems if variant spreads, we have arranged a buffer stock of important medicines."

He said the states and union territories have adequate quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 for vaccination drives, adding that the country's vaccine manufacturing capacity has also increased.

"Today all states and UTs have adequate quantity of vaccines, 17 crore doses available with them. Our manufacturing capacity has increased. Today India has capacity to manufacture 31 crore doses of vaccine per month. In next two months, it'll further rise to 45 crore doses per month," the minister said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, with the efforts of our healthcare workers, 88 per cent of first doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered and 58 per cent of second doses administered so far. The majority of the population in India is vaccinated today," he added. (ANI)

