161 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from Chhatarpur care centre

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A total 161 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Monday which is the highest number of patients discharged in a day from the facility.

The recovered patients include 39 women and were given a rose and a certificate of wellness by Amrit Mohan Prasad, Additional Director General, ITBP.

The centre has been made functional under the overall management of ITBP and has been working since July 5, 2020.

It was envisaged as the world's largest COVID care centre and hospital which can accommodate more than 10,000 patients at a time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the centre on June 27, 2020 to see the facilities.

An ITBP release said that till now, a total 1,515 coronavirus patients have been admitted to the centre. With 161 discharges today, a total of 1,127 patients have been successfully treated at the centre by the ITBP team of doctors and paramedical staff.

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. (ANI)

