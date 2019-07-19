Representative Image
162 members take part in zero hour in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The zero hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday evening saw 162 members raising issues of their concern over more than four-and-half hours.
The sitting was extended to accommodate members who raised matters of urgent importance including those related to their constituencies and states.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghawal told the members that central ministries will try to respond to the issues raised by them.
The members spoke for four hours and 48 minutes with many of them lauding the opportunities being given by Speaker Om Birla.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said it had taken him a year to speak for the first time in the House when he was a member of 15th Lok Sabha but he had got third opportunity to speak in the zero hour. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 03:19 IST

