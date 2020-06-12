Puducherry [India], June 12 (ANI): Puducherry Government on Friday informed that the Union Territory has reported a total of 163 positive COVID-19 cases so far.
At present there are 84 active cases and while 76 people have been cured and discharged in the Union Territory.
While according to the government, the death toll stands at three. (ANI)
163 COVID-19 cases in Puducherry
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:33 IST
Puducherry [India], June 12 (ANI): Puducherry Government on Friday informed that the Union Territory has reported a total of 163 positive COVID-19 cases so far.