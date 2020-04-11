163 COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana so far

Chandigarh [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Haryana till date, said the state's health department on Saturday.

"The cases include six from Sri Lanka, one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa and 64 from other states," the health department said.

It said that two deaths have been reported in the state so far.


