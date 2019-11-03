164 trained recruits join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

164 jawans join Ladakh Scouts Regiment
Ladakh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at 'The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' in Leh to mark the entry of 164 trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.
The new map of India with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has come into effect as the two Union Territories formally came into existence on October 31.
Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while Girish Chandra Murmu, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre has taken oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
In August this year, the central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

Centre to set up, strengthen AHTUs, WHDs across country

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The central government has announced to set up and strengthen Anti-Human-Trafficking-Units (AHTUs) and Women Help Desks (WHDs) across the country.

MoS Kishan Reddy to attend 'No Money for Terror' conference in Australia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy will attend the 'No Money for Terror' international conference in Australia.

Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after allegedly being...

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is on fast unto death in front of a government-run hospital in Machilipatnam alleging that she has been sacked from her post.

Press Council of India expresses concern over Andhra govt's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has expressed grave concern over the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government granting permission to the Secretaries of respective departments to initiate legal action with regard to public

Maradu flats row: SC-constituted committee sanctions Rs 25 lakhs...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed committee in Maradu flats demolition case on Saturday sanctioned Rs 25 lakhs each for 20 claim petitioners.

260 centres opened in Telangana to purchase cotton from farmers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with officers of Cotton Corporation of India in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad-based techie commits suicide over husband's extramarital affair

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based woman techie allegedly committed suicide after being depressed over her husband's extramarital affair with another woman, police said.

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association asked to abstain from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Taking cognisance into the strike called by the Bar Council of India over the scuffle that broke out between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court yesterday, members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) have been requested to abstain from wor

Decisions taken by KCR on TSRTC employees issue in haste with...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Saturday criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government over its decisions taken regarding the strike of TSRTC employees and said the same has been done with "highly suspicious" intentions.

No merger of TSRTC with Telangana govt on any condition, Nov 5...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Setting November 5 a deadline for protesting TSRTC employees to join back their duties, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that there will be "no merger" of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition".

Muslim organisations meet ahead of Ayodhya verdict, resolve to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, prominent Muslim Organizations held a closed-door meeting on Saturday in which they resolved to "maintain peace and harmony at all cost, whatsoever the verdict maybe".

Attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior lawyer and Congressman Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that the attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance.

