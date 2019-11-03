164 trained recruits join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Ladakh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at 'The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' in Leh to mark the entry of 164 trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.

The new map of India with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has come into effect as the two Union Territories formally came into existence on October 31.

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while Girish Chandra Murmu, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre has taken oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In August this year, the central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)