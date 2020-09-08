16,429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): A total of 16,429 new COVID-19 cases and 423 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 9,23,641 in the state, Public Health Department said.

According to the official data, as many as 14,922 people were discharged after recovering from the virus on Monday.

The total number of cases in the state includes 6,59,322 recoveries and 27,027 deaths while active cases stood at 2,36,934.

The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 on Monday. (ANI)