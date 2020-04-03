166 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 166, Rajasthan Health Department said on Friday.

The latest tally includes 21 evacuees at Army camps in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 29 Tableeghi Jamaat attendees and 2 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus. The highest number of cases in the state were reported from Jaipur where 53 people tested COVID-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 2,301 cases in the country including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths. (ANI)