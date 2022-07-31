166 grams of heroin recovered by police in West Bengal, 3 arrested

Bijpur (West Bengal) [India] July 31 (ANI): West Bengal Police have recovered 166 grams of heroin from three criminals in the Kanchrapara Jonpur area of West Bengal's Bijpur.

The three accused were caught while they were trying to flee from the location on Saturday.

Police received a secret tip after which they raided the Jonpur area under the Kanchrapara district, along with a huge police force. Seeing the police the criminals tried to flee in their Scorpio car but they were caught and arrested.

After the search, police recovered 166 grams of heroin from their possession.

The three accused are residents of the Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas district.

Raja Ansari (30) alias Kala Babu, Washing Akram (24) alias Yadav, and Raju Sau (30) have criminal records as several cases of murder and robbery are registered against them in different police stations.

The Bijpur Police Station has registered a case against all three and an investigation to ascertain where the heroin was being taken is underway.

Earlier, Assam Police on July 24, seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Pavei Saichama (25), Veio (42) and Avi alias Angela (25).

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF led by John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan launched an operation and set up a Naka checking at Rengma Basti Tini Ali under Khatkhati police station. (ANI)