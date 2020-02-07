16.61 lakhs candidates placed under PMKVY scheme: RK Singh

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): With a view to imparting skill development training to the prospective youth across 371 courses, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2.0) 2016-20.

73.47 lakhs youths have been trained while 16.61 lakhs candidates have been placed under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh said on Friday.

He said, "Under Craftsman Training Scheme, long term training in 137 trades is being imparted through 15,697 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) which have a cumulative seating capacity of 34.30 lakhs." (ANI)

