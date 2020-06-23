167 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): 167 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the state count of COVID-19 cases to 5,470.

"167 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,470," said Odisha Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 1,583 are active COVID-19 cases while 3,863 people have recovered from the infection. (ANI)

