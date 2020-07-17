1,676 new CVID-19 cases in Telanagana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,676 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 41,018.

Ten patients died due to coronavirus in the state on Thursday taking the death toll to 396.

Of the total cases, 27,295 persons have been cured or discharged and 13,328 patients are in isolation or under treatment in different hospitals.

According to the Public Health Department, the state-run Gandhi Hospital has availability of 11,928 isolation beds, 3,537 beds with oxygen, and 1,616 ICU beds. (ANI)

