16,867 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With 16,867 new COVID-19 cases and 328 deaths due to viral infection reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus stands at 7,64,281 in the state, said the state's Health Department on Saturday.

"The state has 1,85,131 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,54,711 people have recovered from the viral infection in Maharashtra. The state has reported 24,103 deaths due to coronavirus so far," said the Health Department in a daily bulletin.

Currently, 13,12,059 people are in-home quarantine and 35,524 people are in institutional quarantine, added the bulletin.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated cases as of August 29. (ANI)

